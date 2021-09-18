Purdue’s drum has reached South Bend. Will it be in the stadium today for Purdue-Notre Dame?

The controversy this week over the Purdue drum has reached full manifest, and now the World’s Largest Drum has reached the campus in South Bend for today’s Purdue vs. Notre Dame matchup, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here it is in all of its glory being hauled to Notre Dame Stadium in a pickup truck!

I can confirm the drum is making it's way to South Bend right now, we'll see if it can get on the field. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/xu7W7v4MLT — Kelly Kitchel (@Kelly_Kitchel) September 18, 2021

“Our Drum is about 10 feet tall on its carriage and 565 pounds so it doesn’t even come close to fitting in this other tunnel. So unfortunately, in its 100th year, the Big Bass Drum will not be there this Saturday during our halftime show,” said Purdue spokesman Aaron Yoder in an email to the Washington Post on Thursday.

But we can confirm the drum has reached campus thanks to Friend of DKNation and Notre Dame writer for NBC Douglas Farmer. Will they let the percussion instrument in the stadium? This is the 100th anniversary of the drum, and it’s a big part of Purdue lore.

As soon as we know the game status of the drum, we’ll update that here.