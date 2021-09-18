NFL picks, Week 2: Predicting every game against the spread

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and we had an unexpectedly fun Thursday Night Football game to open the week. Washington edged out the Giants 30-29 with a walk-off field goal to close out a wild fourth quarter.
While I did not wager money on the game, my pick against the spread was Giants +4. I expected a close, ugly game that Washington would pull out. It wasn’t a pretty contest, but it was more fun than I expected.
I needed that 1-0 ATS start because last week was brutal. I went 4-12 against the spread and 1-4 in my best bets. Underdogs dominated in Week 1 and it burned me being so square.
All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.
Steelers (-5.5) over Raiders
Texans (+13) over Browns
Eagles (+3.5) over 49ers
Chiefs (-3.5) over Ravens
Packers (-12) over Lions
Here are all my picks for Week 2.
Giants vs. Washington (-4): Giants — WIN
Saints vs. Panthers (+3.5): Panthers
Bengals vs. Bears (-2): Bengals
Texans vs. Browns (-13): Texans
Rams vs. Colts (+4): Rams
Broncos vs. Jaguars (+6): Broncos
Bills vs. Dolphins (+3.5): Bills
Patriots vs. Jets (+6): Patriots
49ers vs. Eagles (+3.5): Eagles
Raiders vs. Steelers (-5.5): Steelers
Vikings vs. Cardinals (-4): Cardinals
Falcons vs. Bucs (-12.5): Bucs
Cowboys vs. Chargers (-3): Cowboys
Titans vs. Seahawks (-6.5): Seahawks
Chiefs vs. Ravens (+3.5): Chiefs
Lions vs. Packers (-12): Packers
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.