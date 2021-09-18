NFL picks, Week 2: Predicting every game against the spread

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and we had an unexpectedly fun Thursday Night Football game to open the week. Washington edged out the Giants 30-29 with a walk-off field goal to close out a wild fourth quarter.

While I did not wager money on the game, my pick against the spread was Giants +4. I expected a close, ugly game that Washington would pull out. It wasn’t a pretty contest, but it was more fun than I expected.

I needed that 1-0 ATS start because last week was brutal. I went 4-12 against the spread and 1-4 in my best bets. Underdogs dominated in Week 1 and it burned me being so square.

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Steelers (-5.5) over Raiders

Texans (+13) over Browns

Eagles (+3.5) over 49ers

Chiefs (-3.5) over Ravens

Packers (-12) over Lions

Here are all my picks for Week 2.

Giants vs. Washington (-4): Giants — WIN

Saints vs. Panthers (+3.5): Panthers

Bengals vs. Bears (-2): Bengals

Texans vs. Browns (-13): Texans

Rams vs. Colts (+4): Rams

Broncos vs. Jaguars (+6): Broncos

Bills vs. Dolphins (+3.5): Bills

Patriots vs. Jets (+6): Patriots

49ers vs. Eagles (+3.5): Eagles

Raiders vs. Steelers (-5.5): Steelers

Vikings vs. Cardinals (-4): Cardinals

Falcons vs. Bucs (-12.5): Bucs

Cowboys vs. Chargers (-3): Cowboys

Titans vs. Seahawks (-6.5): Seahawks

Chiefs vs. Ravens (+3.5): Chiefs

Lions vs. Packers (-12): Packers

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.