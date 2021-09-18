No. 22 Auburn and No. 10 Penn State matchup and 2021 CFB playoff implications of Penn State win

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the No. 22 Auburn Tigers 28-20 in an electric atmosphere at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. This was a massive non-conference contest with College Football Playoff implications and Penn State benefits tremendously from its victory. QB Sean Clifford outplayed his counterpart Bo Nix in the victory, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions had more at stake in this game with the Big Ten struggling to produce quality wins so far this season. Penn State has a comfortable schedule for the next two weeks before a monumental conference showdown against No. 5 Iowa.

The Tigers have plenty of opportunities to recover from this defeat, with the SEC title still at stake. Auburn has to run the gauntlet though, with LSU coming up in two weeks to start a brutal stretch. The Tigers will face four ranked opponents in a row after that, with Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M on the schedule. And of course, there’s always the Iron Bowl in the final regular season game.