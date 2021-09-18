Nebraska punches in late touchdown, suffers for it [VIDEO]

The Nebraska Cornhuskers aren’t backing down from the challenge of facing the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on the road and briefly put the Sooners on upset alert late into Saturday’s contest between the former Big 8/12 rivals.

Down 14-3 late in the third, the Cornhuskers orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a four-yard quarterback keeper to bring Nebraska within a score. Great stuff, right?

Weeeellll, about that. The ensuing extra point was blocked and housed 100-yards by Patrick Fields to put the Sooners back up by a full touchdown.

Oklahoma blocks the PAT and scores 2 points!



Bro look at #57 on Nebraska get WRECKED pic.twitter.com/2smdtOIK9o — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 18, 2021

To add insult to injury, OU marched right down the field at the start of the fourth quarter, where a Kennedy Brooks touchdown run extended their lead out to 23-9. Ouch.

But hey, the Cornhuskers stand a good chance of covering! They entered Saturday’s matchup as a 22.5-point underdog, so losing by a respectable margin would be someone progress for Scott Frost’s bunch. It’s the little things you have to hold onto.