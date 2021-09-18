 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico matchup and 2021 CFB playoff implications

The Aggies and Lobos faced off Saturday. We break down what this matchup means for the 2021 College Football Playoff.

By Nick Simon
Running back Devon Achane of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field on September 18, 2021 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies had no problems putting down the New Mexico Lobos with a 34-0 blowout victory on Saturday. TAMU has been touted as a darhorse contender for the College Football Playoff so what does this game mean for the larger picture come December?

The answer...not much. This was your run of the mill, early-season paycheck game as the Aggies were in no danger of being upset. They closed as a 30.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and did exactly what had to be done to cover. While wins like these aren’t going to move the needle in the short term, the CFP committee evaluates how a team handles business against a far inferior opponent so the Aggies passed that test this week.

As a team that’s theoretically on the outside looking in at the moment, TAMU should be paying attention to what happens to the team’s in their neighborhood this week. No. 8 Cincinnati is on the road at Indiana and No. 11 Florida is hosting No. Alabama, so there’s potential for both of those teams to jump the Aggies with great performances.

More From DraftKings Nation