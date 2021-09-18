No. 7 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico matchup and 2021 CFB playoff implications

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies had no problems putting down the New Mexico Lobos with a 34-0 blowout victory on Saturday. TAMU has been touted as a darhorse contender for the College Football Playoff so what does this game mean for the larger picture come December?

The answer...not much. This was your run of the mill, early-season paycheck game as the Aggies were in no danger of being upset. They closed as a 30.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and did exactly what had to be done to cover. While wins like these aren’t going to move the needle in the short term, the CFP committee evaluates how a team handles business against a far inferior opponent so the Aggies passed that test this week.

As a team that’s theoretically on the outside looking in at the moment, TAMU should be paying attention to what happens to the team’s in their neighborhood this week. No. 8 Cincinnati is on the road at Indiana and No. 11 Florida is hosting No. Alabama, so there’s potential for both of those teams to jump the Aggies with great performances.