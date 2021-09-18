Tate Martell could start for UNLV against Iowa State tonight

According to multiple reports, UNLV quarterback Tate Martell could be the starting quarterback tonight for the Rebels in their tilt with No. 14 Iowa State.

Martell was the No. 1 recruit in America at Vegas’s legendary Bishop Gorman, who won a claimed national championship his senior year. He signed with Ohio State before the 2017 season, and after taking his redshirt he played in six games for the Buckeyes in 2018, going 23-28 with a touchdown pass while adding 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns. But with Justin Fields in front of him and C.J. Stroud on the way, he transferred to the Miami Hurricanes before the 2019 campaign.

He played in just three games for UM, throwing just one pass and having seven carries for seven yards while never catching a pass as a receiver. He came home to the Rebels in 2021, despite his high school coach Tony Sanchez being fired before the end of the 2020 season.

If Martell doesn’t get the start, look for freshman Cameron Friel to get the nod under center. Sophomore starter Doug Brumfield is injured and didn’t take any snaps in practice this week. We’ll update here once we know who is the starter.

It’s the first FBS vs. FBS game for UNLV in Allegiant Stadium with fans, but a packed Vegas is full of Cyclones backers that will be possibly giving a home field advantage.

Iowa State is a 32.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.