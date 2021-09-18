No. 2 Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup and 2021 CFB playoff implications for Georgia win

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs didn’t mess around against the South Carolina Gamecocks, routing their SEC East opponents 40-13 to keep marching along early in the season. QB JT Daniels returned from his injury to throw for 303 yards and three touchdowns to silence any talk of a quarterback controversy.

What does this do for Georgia’s College Football Playoff hopes? Let’s put it this way; the Bulldogs weren’t going to improve their stock here but they certainly could’ve let it drop. Georgia took care of business against an inferior opponent with relative ease, something a lot of other top teams can’t say in this young season.

Georgia has another comfortable opponent next week with Vanderbilt, but the following four opponents could give the Bulldogs more trouble. Georgia will meet a ranked Arkansas squad followed by a trip to Auburn to take on a tough Tigers team. The Bulldogs then get a Kentucky team looking to make noise before a rivalry game against Florida, which nearly upset No. 1 Alabama. The path to the playoff in the SEC is always a challenge, but the Bulldogs seem equipped to handle the upcoming schedule.