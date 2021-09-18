No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook matchup and 2021 CFB playoff implications of Oregon win

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks looked to be going through the motions early against Stony Brook, but eventually cruised to a 48-7 victory. There may have been a small hangover after last week’s win over Ohio State.

The Ducks weren’t going to gain much stock here in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee, but this was still a good performance. Oregon now has a relatively easy home game against Arizona before a daunting road trip to Stanford. The Cardinal always seem to give the Ducks problems.

If Oregon can navigate that game, it will have an even bigger contest on October 13 against UCLA. There will be a showdown against division rivals Washington, as well as a late trip to Salt Lake City to take on Utah. Everything is in front of the Ducks, but will they be able to successfully go through the Pac-12 without any hiccups?