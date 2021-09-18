 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dillon Gabriel has a broken clavicle after loss to Cincinnati

The Knights QB will be out for the start of conference play

By Collin Sherwin
UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel will miss plenty of time thanks to a broken clavicle sustained on the last play of the game against Louisville on Friday night.

“I’d like to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans for all the love.”

“Unfortunately, in last night’s game I fractured my clavicle. I thank God that I will not need surgery, but at this point there is no timetable for my return. Thank you to everyone for their support during this time. I know I’ll be back better than ever. Go Knights. Charge On.”

The Cardinals pulled out a dramatic 42-35 upset victory after a Pick Six thrown by Gabriel was returned 66 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining. He was was 22-29 for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and had a 20-yard touchdown reception before

Gabriel’s backup is true freshman Mikey Keene, who did have spring practice as a part of the Knights offense. He was 4-7 this season for 55 yards passing and a touchdown against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season.

More From DraftKings Nation