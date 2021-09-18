Dillon Gabriel has a broken clavicle after loss to Cincinnati

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel will miss plenty of time thanks to a broken clavicle sustained on the last play of the game against Louisville on Friday night.

BREAKING: #UCF QB Dillon Gabriel writes on Instagram he fractured his clavicle. pic.twitter.com/7zNN4ZQYIT — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 18, 2021

“I’d like to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans for all the love.” “Unfortunately, in last night’s game I fractured my clavicle. I thank God that I will not need surgery, but at this point there is no timetable for my return. Thank you to everyone for their support during this time. I know I’ll be back better than ever. Go Knights. Charge On.”

The Cardinals pulled out a dramatic 42-35 upset victory after a Pick Six thrown by Gabriel was returned 66 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining. He was was 22-29 for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and had a 20-yard touchdown reception before

Gabriel’s backup is true freshman Mikey Keene, who did have spring practice as a part of the Knights offense. He was 4-7 this season for 55 yards passing and a touchdown against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season.