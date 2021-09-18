Tre Tucker races past Indiana kickoff team for 99-yard touchdown [VIDEO]

The non-conference regional battle between the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats and Indiana Hoosiers is turning into a barnburner late.

The Hoosiers took a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter by way of a 14-yard rushing touchdown D.J. Matthews. Bearcats kick returner Tre Turner took exception to his team suddenly trailing and fixed that problem immediately on the ensuing kick return.

Tre Tucker just blows everyone away for the 99 yard return touchdown for Cincinnati. #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/5yu89nbs9O — Justin Groc (@justgroc) September 18, 2021

The Bearcats are trying to notch their first of what they hope to be two marquee non-conference victories this season as they have a trip to No. 12 Notre Dame coming up in just two weeks. A victory against a salty Big Ten opponent on the road would keep them into the consideration for the College Football Playoff while a loss would eliminate any chance considering their (current) Group of Five status.

The ensuing PAT missed the mark, so that has major IMPLICATIONS considering the Bearcats entered the game as four-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.