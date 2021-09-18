Will Miami fire Manny Diaz this week?

The Miami Hurricanes have woefully underachieved so far this season, and with Clay Helton fired at USC, the hottest seat in college football is now also the most humid.

The Hurricanes lost 38-17 to the Michigan State Spartans at home on Saturday despite being seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. And added to the failure to cover against Alabama in a 44-13 shellacking, followed by a way-too-close 25-23 win over Appalachian State last week aided by a cat, and we could very well see a new head man in Coral Gables before the Central Connecticut State game on September 25th.

Diaz is now 15-12 as the Hurricanes coach in 2.25 seasons.

Manny Diaz’s odds of making it through the season are about as good as the cat from last week that was hanging on the upper deck. Will need a similar miracle. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 18, 2021

You're playing a nothing team next week, the entire week should be getting young guys reps. Your vets embarrassed themselves for 3 games, it's over. — Señor Wilhelm XI (@MrBill11) September 18, 2021

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has long been considered an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and he’s also the offensive coordinator for the Canes. He did four years at Auburn as an offensive coordinator, so he understands what being a head man in college football can be.

But he’s also leading an offense that had four turnovers against the Spartans in the loss today. We’ll see who The U appoints as the interim if a move is made.

Athletic Director Blake James hired Diaz in a crazy process that cost the team a multi-million dollar buyout after Diaz had originally committed to Temple in 2018. Just 17 days later, Diaz was at The Hecht as the new Canes head man. If he does make a move this week, Diaz will have presided over the most turbulent entrance and exit in Canes history.

If Miami were to make a move, the question turns to who could possibly return the program to the top of the sport if the son of a literal former mayor of Miami couldn’t do it. Fellow ‘U’ lifer Mario Cristobal seems like a long shot as he has a great thing going on at Oregon right now. Same for Lane Kiffin who would create buzz, but how would that translate into becoming an actual College Football Playoff contender? We’ll find out in the coming months.