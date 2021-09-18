 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaxson Dart makes debut for USC, picked off on opening drive in relief of Kedon Slovis

Slovis left the field after a big hit on the opening drive against Washington State.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An injury to Kedon Slovis on the USC Trojans opening drive against the Washington State Cougars brought in highly-touted true freshman Jaxson Dart to make his debut for ‘SC today.

He promptly threw an interception on the opening drive after going 2-5 for 22 yards.

Slovis’s exact injury is unknown at the moment, but he appeared to wincing after a hit to the shoulder/neck region. The quarterback was taken the medical tent for further evaluation. He tapped Dart on the shoulder pads when the freshman took the field, a sign Slovis knew his day might be done. He eventually emerged from the tent, but is unlikely to get back in the game.

Dart was the No. 10 quarterback recruit in the nation for the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. He beat out fellow freshman Miller Moss for the backup job behind Slovis and will need to show his potential in what is an otherwise disappointing season for USC.

