Jaxson Dart makes debut for USC, picked off on opening drive in relief of Kedon Slovis

An injury to Kedon Slovis on the USC Trojans opening drive against the Washington State Cougars brought in highly-touted true freshman Jaxson Dart to make his debut for ‘SC today.

He promptly threw an interception on the opening drive after going 2-5 for 22 yards.

Daniel Isom reads Jaxson Dart's eyes and grabs the pick. #Cougs back on offense. pic.twitter.com/A2Wz5Tyzh0 — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) September 18, 2021

Slovis’s exact injury is unknown at the moment, but he appeared to wincing after a hit to the shoulder/neck region. The quarterback was taken the medical tent for further evaluation. He tapped Dart on the shoulder pads when the freshman took the field, a sign Slovis knew his day might be done. He eventually emerged from the tent, but is unlikely to get back in the game.

USC QB Kedon Slovis is out of the medical tent, but is wearing a parka without a helmet. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) September 18, 2021

Dart was the No. 10 quarterback recruit in the nation for the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. He beat out fellow freshman Miller Moss for the backup job behind Slovis and will need to show his potential in what is an otherwise disappointing season for USC.