SMU beats Louisiana Tech on last-second Hail Mary [VIDEO]

We have another Hail Mary ending in college football! SMU survives 39-37 in Ruston!

AS CALLED ON SMU RADIO: pic.twitter.com/1oK4Q9rOQx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2021

Trailing in the final seconds of Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai launched a desperation heave to the end zone. After being batted around a few times, the ball ended up in the arms of none other than star receiver Reggie Roberson for the walk-off.

The Sonny Dykes Bowl turned out to be a barnburner as the two teams combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense in the game. Louisiana Tech grabbed control of the game down the stretch with 10 points late in the fourth quarter. But that only opened the door for the Mustangs to pull some late game wizardry. Mordecai went 36-48 through the air for 395 yards and five touchdowns on the day. His La. Tech counterpart Austin Kendall had 351 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s another heartbreaking loss for Skip Holtz in a career filled with them, and the inability of Louisiana Tech to take the next step after nine years under his care will put him on a marginally-hot seat yet again. He’s yet to win a conference title in for the Bulldogs as well, while Dykes picked one up in 2011 on his way to Cal.