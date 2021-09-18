Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers in what is technically a home game for Wisconsin, even though the contest will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Irish are coming off a two-touchdown win over Purdue, while Wisconsin enters with an off week during Week 3. Both teams are looking for a signature victory with this contest. Wisconsin has opened as a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Irish enter a particularly dangerous stretch of the schedule with Wisconsin and Cincinnati in the next two games. Notre Dame had issues with Toledo a week ago, but eventually handled Purdue comfortably. QB Jack Coan faces his former team in this contest; will he make them pay?

The Badgers enter this after a bye week, which gives them some extra time to prepare. Graham Mertz struggled in the team’s loss to Penn State, but could have more success against Notre Dame’s suspect defense. Wisconsin will lean on its ground game, although ultimately this result will depend on Mertz’s ability to make big plays with his arm.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -3

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.