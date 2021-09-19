Opening odds for Week 4 of the college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports:

Southern Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama

Point spread: 46

Point total: 61.5

No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Point spread: Georgia -31

Point total: 55.5

Arizona vs. No. 3 Oregon

Point spread: UO -27

Point total: 58.5

West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -17

Point total: 61.5

Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -22

Point total: 45.5

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Point spread: A&M -5

Point total: 44.5

No. 9 Clemson vs. NC State

Point spread: Clemson -12

Point total: 48.5

Akron vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -53

Point total: 67.5

Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida

Point spread: Florida -22

Point total: 67.5

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Point spread: Wisconsin -6.5

Point total: 47.5

No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor

Point spread: ISU -7

Point total: 43.5

South Florida vs. No. 15 BYU

Point spread: BYU -23

Point total: 52.5

UMass vs. No. 17 Coastal Carolina

Point spread: CC -36

Point total: 67.5

Rutgers vs. No. 19 Michigan

Point spread: UM -19

Point total: 49.5

Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Point spread: MSU -3

Point total: 58.5

No. 21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Point spread: UNC -12.5

Point total: 67.5

UNLV vs. No. 22 Fresno State

Point spread: Fresno State -30

Point total: 58

No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford

Point spread: UCLA -4

Point total: 58.5

Point spread: Oklahoma State -9

Point total: 49.5

