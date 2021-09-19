Opening odds for Week 4 of the college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports:
Southern Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama
Point spread: 46
Point total: 61.5
No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
Point spread: Georgia -31
Point total: 55.5
Arizona vs. No. 3 Oregon
Point spread: UO -27
Point total: 58.5
West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -17
Point total: 61.5
Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa
Point spread: Iowa -22
Point total: 45.5
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas
Point spread: A&M -5
Point total: 44.5
No. 9 Clemson vs. NC State
Point spread: Clemson -12
Point total: 48.5
Akron vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -53
Point total: 67.5
Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida
Point spread: Florida -22
Point total: 67.5
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Point spread: Wisconsin -6.5
Point total: 47.5
No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor
Point spread: ISU -7
Point total: 43.5
South Florida vs. No. 15 BYU
Point spread: BYU -23
Point total: 52.5
UMass vs. No. 17 Coastal Carolina
Point spread: CC -36
Point total: 67.5
Rutgers vs. No. 19 Michigan
Point spread: UM -19
Point total: 49.5
Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Point spread: MSU -3
Point total: 58.5
No. 21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
Point spread: UNC -12.5
Point total: 67.5
UNLV vs. No. 22 Fresno State
Point spread: Fresno State -30
Point total: 58
No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford
Point spread: UCLA -4
Point total: 58.5
No. 25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State
Point spread: Oklahoma State -9
Point total: 49.5
