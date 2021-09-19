 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 4 of the college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 4 point spreads.

By Collin Sherwin
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson walks off the field at halftime during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021.&nbsp; Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports:

Southern Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama

Point spread: 46
Point total: 61.5

No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Point spread: Georgia -31
Point total: 55.5

Arizona vs. No. 3 Oregon

Point spread: UO -27
Point total: 58.5

West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -17
Point total: 61.5

Colorado State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -22
Point total: 45.5

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Point spread: A&M -5
Point total: 44.5

No. 9 Clemson vs. NC State

Point spread: Clemson -12
Point total: 48.5

Akron vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -53
Point total: 67.5

Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida

Point spread: Florida -22
Point total: 67.5

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Point spread: Wisconsin -6.5
Point total: 47.5

No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor

Point spread: ISU -7
Point total: 43.5

South Florida vs. No. 15 BYU

Point spread: BYU -23
Point total: 52.5

UMass vs. No. 17 Coastal Carolina

Point spread: CC -36
Point total: 67.5

Rutgers vs. No. 19 Michigan

Point spread: UM -19
Point total: 49.5

Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Point spread: MSU -3
Point total: 58.5

No. 21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Point spread: UNC -12.5
Point total: 67.5

UNLV vs. No. 22 Fresno State

Point spread: Fresno State -30
Point total: 58

No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford

Point spread: UCLA -4
Point total: 58.5

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Point spread: Oklahoma State -9
Point total: 49.5

