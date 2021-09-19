Opening odds for Week 3 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines prior to Week 1 for the first six weeks of the season. They then pulled down the odds when Week 1 Sunday got underway and they release updated weekly odds Sunday evening.

The book has opened some of their Week 3 odds, and we have those reflected below. We’re waiting for several games, but this is a good starting point. We’ll be updating these with remaining current point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds once they are available.

Re-open Point Spread: Panthers -4

Re-open Point Total: 45

Moneyline odds: Panthers -210, Texans +175

Opening Point spread: Panthers -4.5

Opening Point total: 44

Re-open Point Spread: Browns -9

Re-open Point Total: 46

Moneyline odds: Browns -475, Bears +350

Opening Point spread: Browns -7

Opening Point total: 44.5

Re-open Point Spread: Ravens -7.5

Re-open Point Total: 49

Moneyline odds: Ravens -350, Lions +270

Opening Point spread: Ravens -7.5

Opening Point total: 48

Re-open Point Spread: Cardinals -6

Re-open Point Total: 51

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -290, Jaguars +230

Opening Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening Point total: 49

Re-open Point Spread: Chiefs -7

Re-open Point Total: 54

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -320, Chargers +250

Opening Point spread: Chiefs -7

Opening Point total: 52.5

Re-open Point Spread: Patriots -3

Re-open Point Total: 46

Moneyline odds: Patriots -165, Saints +145

Opening Point spread: Patriots -1

Opening Point total: 47

Re-open Point Spread: Titans -5

Re-open Point Total: 50

Moneyline odds: Titans -255, Colts +205

Opening Point spread: Titans -3.5

Opening Point total: 49

Re-open Point Spread: Bills -8.5

Re-open Point Total: 47.5

Moneyline odds: Bills -450, Washington +340

Opening Point spread: Bills -7

Opening Point total: 48

Re-open Point Spread: Giants -2.5

Re-open Point Total: 47.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -145, Falcons +125

Opening Point spread: Giants -2.5

Opening Point total: 48.5

Re-open Point Spread: Steelers -4.5

Re-open Point Total: 45

Moneyline odds: Steelers -210, Bengals +175

Opening Point spread: Steelers -5.5

Opening Point total: 47

Re-open Point Spread: Broncos -11

Re-open Point Total: 41.5

Moneyline odds: Broncos -675, Jets +475

Opening Point spread: Broncos -5.5

Opening Point total: 42.5

Re-open Point Spread: TBD

Re-open Point Total: TBD

Moneyline odds: TBD

Opening Point spread: Dolphins -1

Opening Point total: 46.5

Re-open Point Spread: Rams -1.5

Re-open Point Total: 54.5

Moneyline odds: Rams -125, Bucs +105

Opening Point spread: Rams -1

Opening Point total: 50

Re-open Point Spread: Seahawks -1

Re-open Point Total: 55

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -120, Vikings +100

Opening Point spread: Vikings -1

Opening Point total: 48

Re-open Point Spread: 49ers -3

Re-open Point Total: 48.5

Moneyline odds: 49ers -165, Packers +145

Opening Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening Point total: 45.5

Re-open Point Spread: Cowboys -4

Re-open Point Total: 51.5

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -220, Eagles +180

Opening Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Opening Point total: 49.5

