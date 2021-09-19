Opening odds for Week 3 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines prior to Week 1 for the first six weeks of the season. They then pulled down the odds when Week 1 Sunday got underway and they release updated weekly odds Sunday evening.
The book has opened some of their Week 3 odds, and we have those reflected below. We’re waiting for several games, but this is a good starting point. We’ll be updating these with remaining current point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds once they are available.
Panthers vs. Texans
Re-open Point Spread: Panthers -4
Re-open Point Total: 45
Moneyline odds: Panthers -210, Texans +175
Opening Point spread: Panthers -4.5
Opening Point total: 44
Bears vs. Browns
Re-open Point Spread: Browns -9
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Browns -475, Bears +350
Opening Point spread: Browns -7
Opening Point total: 44.5
Ravens vs. Lions
Re-open Point Spread: Ravens -7.5
Re-open Point Total: 49
Moneyline odds: Ravens -350, Lions +270
Opening Point spread: Ravens -7.5
Opening Point total: 48
Cardinals vs. Jaguars
Re-open Point Spread: Cardinals -6
Re-open Point Total: 51
Moneyline odds: Cardinals -290, Jaguars +230
Opening Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Opening Point total: 49
Chargers vs. Chiefs
Re-open Point Spread: Chiefs -7
Re-open Point Total: 54
Moneyline odds: Chiefs -320, Chargers +250
Opening Point spread: Chiefs -7
Opening Point total: 52.5
Saints vs. Patriots
Re-open Point Spread: Patriots -3
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Patriots -165, Saints +145
Opening Point spread: Patriots -1
Opening Point total: 47
Colts vs. Titans
Re-open Point Spread: Titans -5
Re-open Point Total: 50
Moneyline odds: Titans -255, Colts +205
Opening Point spread: Titans -3.5
Opening Point total: 49
Washington vs. Bills
Re-open Point Spread: Bills -8.5
Re-open Point Total: 47.5
Moneyline odds: Bills -450, Washington +340
Opening Point spread: Bills -7
Opening Point total: 48
Falcons vs. Giants
Re-open Point Spread: Giants -2.5
Re-open Point Total: 47.5
Moneyline odds: Giants -145, Falcons +125
Opening Point spread: Giants -2.5
Opening Point total: 48.5
Bengals vs. Steelers
Re-open Point Spread: Steelers -4.5
Re-open Point Total: 45
Moneyline odds: Steelers -210, Bengals +175
Opening Point spread: Steelers -5.5
Opening Point total: 47
Jets vs. Broncos
Re-open Point Spread: Broncos -11
Re-open Point Total: 41.5
Moneyline odds: Broncos -675, Jets +475
Opening Point spread: Broncos -5.5
Opening Point total: 42.5
Dolphins vs. Raiders
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening Point spread: Dolphins -1
Opening Point total: 46.5
Bucs vs. Rams
Re-open Point Spread: Rams -1.5
Re-open Point Total: 54.5
Moneyline odds: Rams -125, Bucs +105
Opening Point spread: Rams -1
Opening Point total: 50
Seahawks vs. Vikings
Re-open Point Spread: Seahawks -1
Re-open Point Total: 55
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -120, Vikings +100
Opening Point spread: Vikings -1
Opening Point total: 48
Packers vs. 49ers
Re-open Point Spread: 49ers -3
Re-open Point Total: 48.5
Moneyline odds: 49ers -165, Packers +145
Opening Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Opening Point total: 45.5
Eagles vs. Cowboys
Re-open Point Spread: Cowboys -4
Re-open Point Total: 51.5
Moneyline odds: Cowboys -220, Eagles +180
Opening Point spread: Cowboys -4.5
Opening Point total: 49.5
