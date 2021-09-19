 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 3 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 3 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 2.

By David Fucillo Updated
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines prior to Week 1 for the first six weeks of the season. They then pulled down the odds when Week 1 Sunday got underway and they release updated weekly odds Sunday evening.

The book has opened some of their Week 3 odds, and we have those reflected below. We’re waiting for several games, but this is a good starting point. We’ll be updating these with remaining current point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds once they are available.

Panthers vs. Texans

Re-open Point Spread: Panthers -4
Re-open Point Total: 45
Moneyline odds: Panthers -210, Texans +175

Opening Point spread: Panthers -4.5
Opening Point total: 44

Bears vs. Browns

Re-open Point Spread: Browns -9
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Browns -475, Bears +350

Opening Point spread: Browns -7
Opening Point total: 44.5

Ravens vs. Lions

Re-open Point Spread: Ravens -7.5
Re-open Point Total: 49
Moneyline odds: Ravens -350, Lions +270

Opening Point spread: Ravens -7.5
Opening Point total: 48

Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Re-open Point Spread: Cardinals -6
Re-open Point Total: 51
Moneyline odds: Cardinals -290, Jaguars +230

Opening Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Opening Point total: 49

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Re-open Point Spread: Chiefs -7
Re-open Point Total: 54
Moneyline odds: Chiefs -320, Chargers +250

Opening Point spread: Chiefs -7
Opening Point total: 52.5

Saints vs. Patriots

Re-open Point Spread: Patriots -3
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Patriots -165, Saints +145

Opening Point spread: Patriots -1
Opening Point total: 47

Colts vs. Titans

Re-open Point Spread: Titans -5
Re-open Point Total: 50
Moneyline odds: Titans -255, Colts +205

Opening Point spread: Titans -3.5
Opening Point total: 49

Washington vs. Bills

Re-open Point Spread: Bills -8.5
Re-open Point Total: 47.5
Moneyline odds: Bills -450, Washington +340

Opening Point spread: Bills -7
Opening Point total: 48

Falcons vs. Giants

Re-open Point Spread: Giants -2.5
Re-open Point Total: 47.5
Moneyline odds: Giants -145, Falcons +125

Opening Point spread: Giants -2.5
Opening Point total: 48.5

Bengals vs. Steelers

Re-open Point Spread: Steelers -4.5
Re-open Point Total: 45
Moneyline odds: Steelers -210, Bengals +175

Opening Point spread: Steelers -5.5
Opening Point total: 47

Jets vs. Broncos

Re-open Point Spread: Broncos -11
Re-open Point Total: 41.5
Moneyline odds: Broncos -675, Jets +475

Opening Point spread: Broncos -5.5
Opening Point total: 42.5

Dolphins vs. Raiders

Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD

Opening Point spread: Dolphins -1
Opening Point total: 46.5

Bucs vs. Rams

Re-open Point Spread: Rams -1.5
Re-open Point Total: 54.5
Moneyline odds: Rams -125, Bucs +105

Opening Point spread: Rams -1
Opening Point total: 50

Seahawks vs. Vikings

Re-open Point Spread: Seahawks -1
Re-open Point Total: 55
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -120, Vikings +100

Opening Point spread: Vikings -1
Opening Point total: 48

Packers vs. 49ers

Re-open Point Spread: 49ers -3
Re-open Point Total: 48.5
Moneyline odds: 49ers -165, Packers +145

Opening Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Opening Point total: 45.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Re-open Point Spread: Cowboys -4
Re-open Point Total: 51.5
Moneyline odds: Cowboys -220, Eagles +180

Opening Point spread: Cowboys -4.5
Opening Point total: 49.5

