Gabriel Davis injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is officially questionable ahead of this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis tweaked his ankle in Buffalo’s opener last week against the Steelers. He missed practice on Wednesday, but returned in on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. That’s a good sign for his availability for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Gabriel Davis (ankle)

Davis turned in a solid effort as the Bills’ fourth receiver last week. Targeted five times, he caught two passes for a total of 40 yards and a touchdown. His two catches included an impressive 37-yarder.

Despite his place on the depth chart, Davis’ big-play ability makes him a real asset to Buffalo’s high-octane offense, even if it was slowed considerably last week. Whereas most fourth receivers don’t have a ton of fantasy football appeal, Davis is an attractive option as a high-reward WR3 or Flex player, so if you’re thinking about putting him in the lineup this week, don’t let his injury status stop you.