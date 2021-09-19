Preston Williams injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

There was some hope that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams would be able to make his season debut this week against the Buffalo Bills. However, after getting in a full practice on Thursday this week, he was downgraded to a limited on Friday with a foot and knee injury. He’s now listed as questionable. While there’s no official word if he’ll suit up on Sunday, getting downgraded at the end of the week is never a good sign.

Fantasy football impact: Preston Williams (foot, knee)

Williams missed the season opener with a foot injury. The knee issue is new, added this week.

This could have been a big week for Williams. The Dolphins are without receiver Will Fuller, who’s going to miss this one for undisclosed personal reasons. Now, Miami will lean on DeVante Parker, rookie Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson, who will replace Williams this week. Parker and Waddle are both attractive options for fantasy football lineups this week.