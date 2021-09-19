Darnell Mooney injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is listed on this week’s official injury report with a questionable status. He’s dealing with a back issue. However, he was a full participant at practice this week, so he should be fine to play on Sunday when the Bears host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football impact: Darnell Mooney (back)

Mooney didn’t have much room to work last week against the Rams. He finished that game with just 26 yards, but he was targeted seven times and caught five of those passes Another problem limiting Mooney’s appeal in fantasy football is that the Bears are still using Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback. He is Chicago’s No. 2 receiver and with a more favorable matchup this week, Mooney is not a bad play in starting lineups, just know that the ceiling, for now, is much lower than it should be for a player of his caliber.