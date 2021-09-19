Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals played well in Joe Burrow’s first game back since last year’s season-ending injury in a 27-24 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He could be an interesting play in Week 2’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, and we’ll take a look at whether he should be in your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

In the season opener, Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards with two touchdown passes. He had a solid connection with former LSU Tigers teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who caught five of seven targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. Cincinnati had a solid rushing performance from Joe Mixon, which will be important to the passing game’s success. The Bengals will head to Chicago, who really struggled to stop Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams passing game on Sunday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burrow is a fringe No. 1 quarterback, hovering around the top-10 options at his position. He is certainly not in the must-start category to this point, but Burrow is a usable QB especially with the way the Bears played in Week 1.