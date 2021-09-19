Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns were narrowly kept out of the win column in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This week, they will host the Houston Texans and quarterback Baker Mayfield will be looking to improve his QB27 finish from last week. The Texans gave up the 13th most fantasy points to the quarterback position so, on paper, the matchup looks favorable.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The biggest gripe for Mayfield when it comes to fantasy football was whether or not he was going to be able to find the endzone enough to keep him fantasy relevant. In Week 1, Mayfield completed 21 of 28 passes for 321 yards, but he wasn’t able to get the all-important touchdown. Throw in that he had one interception and he finished the week with a measly 12.64 fantasy points. The Browns continue to be a run-heavy team, and with no Odell Beckham Jr. again this Sunday, I think Mayfield is going to be limited in his production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I would sit Mayfield this week in your fantasy football matchup.