Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense struggled in their 34-14 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the passing game was uninspiring. Andy Dalton was never able to push the ball down the field for big gains, and he will get another start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Andy Dalton

Dalton completed 27 of 38 passes for 206 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass with one interception and a lost fumble. He rushed for 13 yards on two carries. None of Dalton’s completions went for 20 or more yards against one of the top secondaries in the NFL. Fans will want to see more of rookie Justin Fields eventually, and he saw a few snaps in Week 1. Dalton will match up against the Bengals, which allowed 351 yards and two touchdowns to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dalton should not be considered as a fantasy option this weekend. He should be ranked among the lowest of any starting quarterback with a non-explosive passing game and Fields likely to steal a few snaps.