Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor turned back the clock in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and showed that he still has some game left. The dual-threat QB will try to build off the momentum for the Texans’ Week 2 showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

The veteran quarterback had one of the best performances in Week 1 and made himself an option on the waiver wire. Taylor completed 21-of-33 passes for 291 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 40 rushing yards. It was an amazing performance from Taylor, who was doing whatever he wanted to the Jaguars’ defense.

The 32-year-old signal-caller also scored 23.64 fantasy points, which was his highest point total in fantasy football since Week 1 in 2018 (23.58). However, Taylor will have a tough challenge in front of him on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns have a tough defensive line that features both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. It will be up to the Texans’ offensive line to block for Taylor, but also for the quarterback to use his mobility to get out of trouble.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Taylor had a good Week 1 that makes him an appealing Week 2 option on the waiver wire, but it’s best to leave him on your bench.