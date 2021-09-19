Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In his first week in new colors, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold looked like a new man taking on his former team.

But will he be able to keep that consistency going for a second week in a row when the New Orleans Saints come to town this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold looked like a new man in Carolina’s win over the Jets. He tossed for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown, completing 24 of his 35 pass attempts. Now, it’s important to consider that he did all this against the Jets, who were one of the worst teas in the NFL for the past few seasons.

The Saints won’t provide such an easy task. In week one they held a surefire Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers to just 133 yards through the air and zero touchdowns. They also forced Rodgers to throw two interceptions, a rarity for the Packers signal-caller. It even got to the point where Rodgers got benched in the blowout loss.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Darnold. While his first week in Panthers uniform showed a ton of promise, I’m not too sure it’s worth throwing him in your lineup this week as he faces off against some real wolves on defense.