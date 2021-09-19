Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints took down the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 action with a score of 38-3, and WR Deonte Harris had a hand in it as he went 2-for-2 with 72 yards and a touchdown. Jameis Winston seemed to dole out targets relatively evenly across his receiving corps as he threw for five touchdowns, and several guys got to reap the benefits of running into the end zone.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

Harris racked up 72 yards after catching both of his targets and found the end zone once, and should be considered one of the top three wideouts in New Orleans. Since it seems that Winston hasn’t decided who his go-to receiver is this season yet — Adam Trautman had the most targets with six — Harris shouldn’t be expected to see a ton of action just yet. He’s a talented wideout who can make big plays whenever he touches the ball, but if his targets don’t increase over the next few weeks it’s tough to trust him in your starting lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Deonte Harris in Week 2. Two targets in Week 1 isn’t enough to warrant a starting spot until we see who Winston will be relying on going forward.