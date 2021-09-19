Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Saints rolled to a 38-3 win over the Packers in Week 1 and Juwan Johnson played a big role in that, going 3-for-3 and scoring two touchdowns in the process. He wasn’t utilized a whole lot by QB Jameis Winston, but he turned out to be the most effective catcher in the Saints Week 1 contest against the Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE/WR Juwan Johnson

Johnson was only targeted three times last week while TE Adam Trautman saw six targets and only caught three. His receptions were highly effective, helping propel the Saints to a 38-3 win, but the fact that he only saw three targets means that we don’t know if Winston will rely on him very heavily going forward. He could be a great red zone play for the Saints going forward but it’s unclear whether he’ll be utilized enough to make him a lock as a starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Juwan Johnson if you have a better option in Week 2 until we see whether he’ll be targeted more often from Winston going forward.