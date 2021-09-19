Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After the New Orleans Saints got a big 38-3 win over the Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 season, they’ll turn their focus toward the Carolina Panthers for a battle in Week 2. WR Marquez Callaway was only targeted twice, and only caught one of those for 14 yards. Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes, but only threw the ball 20 times as targets were spread out relatively evenly across the receiving corps.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway was hyped up heading into this season and was expected to be a fairly valuable play in fantasy, but it turns out Winston had other plans. While Callaway was only targeted twice, Adam Trautman had six and Alvin Kamara had four while the rest of the receivers were fairly even as far as targets go. It’s a risky play putting him in your starting lineup for Week 2 as we just don’t know who Winston is going to rely on against the Panthers. It could go any which way between the rest of the receivers, but until we can see who will emerge as Winston’s favorite wideout target, Callaway should probably stay on your bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Marquez Callaway in Week 2 as it’s unclear whether he’ll see much action after only receiving two targets in Week 1.