Tony Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 action after opening their season with a big 38-3 win over the Packers. RB Tony Jones had 11 carries for 50 yards in his first real regular-season NFL action and made a case for himself as Alvin Kamara’s number one backup. The Saints will turn focus to the Panthers this week as they look to make it two wins in a row.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Tony Jones

Jones had 12 touches overall for 50 yards and only managed to total 6.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He could end up seeing several touches each week but may not amount to much in terms of fantasy points especially while Kamara is healthy. It’s a smart idea to keep him on your roster since in the case that something happens to Kamara, Jones will be the go-to running back to fill his shoes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tony Jones.