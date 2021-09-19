 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alvin Kamara start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Alvin Kamara ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By Jovan C. Alford
Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

While there was a lot of attention and fanfare around Jameis Winston’s Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints star RB Alvin Kamara had a solid day at the office himself. The RB1 will look to be a major playmaker in the Saints’ offense this year and in their Week 2 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Alvin Kamara

With star wideout Michael Thomas out for the foreseeable future, Kamara becomes the Saints’ best offensive player. The versatile running back can impact the game both in the running and receiving games.

Last Sunday against the Packers, Kamara produced a game-high 83 rushing yards on 20 carries and he added a receiving touchdown. Kamara had 15.1 fantasy points, which is a good start to the season. He’ll now try to do against a Panthers’ defense that held the Jets’ running backs to 7 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kamara is one of the upper echelon running backs in the league that warrant a must start in fantasy football regardless of the opponent. Last season against Carolina, the 26-year-old RB had 14.8 fantasy points.

