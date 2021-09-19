Alvin Kamara start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

While there was a lot of attention and fanfare around Jameis Winston’s Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints star RB Alvin Kamara had a solid day at the office himself. The RB1 will look to be a major playmaker in the Saints’ offense this year and in their Week 2 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Alvin Kamara

With star wideout Michael Thomas out for the foreseeable future, Kamara becomes the Saints’ best offensive player. The versatile running back can impact the game both in the running and receiving games.

Last Sunday against the Packers, Kamara produced a game-high 83 rushing yards on 20 carries and he added a receiving touchdown. Kamara had 15.1 fantasy points, which is a good start to the season. He’ll now try to do against a Panthers’ defense that held the Jets’ running backs to 7 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kamara is one of the upper echelon running backs in the league that warrant a must start in fantasy football regardless of the opponent. Last season against Carolina, the 26-year-old RB had 14.8 fantasy points.