Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a tremendous preseason, where he won the starting QB job, Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a dominating 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. Winston will look to build off that performance when the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston had one of the best performances in Week 1 as he efficiently dissected the Packers’ defense. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 148 yards and 5 touchdowns. It’s been a long time since Winston had a game where he threw for 5 touchdowns. The last time happened was his rookie season, where Winston threw 5 touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran quarterback also recorded 37 rushing yards on Sunday. It was a performance to marvel at as no one expected the Saints to play as well as they did on both sides. Winston scored 29.62 fantasy points in Week 1 without the likes of receivers Tre’Quan Smith and Michael Thomas.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Winston and the Saints will be going up against the Carolina Panthers, who looked solid in Week 1 against the New York Jets. The Panthers only allowed 18.3 fantasy points and had 6 sacks on rookie QB Zach Wilson. It will be tough for the Saints as it’s a division game, but Winston should get a ton of consideration to start this week.