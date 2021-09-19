Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints grabbed a big win over the Green Bay Packers in their opening game with a 38-3 final score courtesy of five touchdown passes from QB Jameis Winston. The Saints only threw the ball 20 times, but six of those went to TE Adam Trautman, who led the team in targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

Trautman was targeted six times but only caught three of those and went for 18 yards. While he didn’t find the end zone, it seemed to be the tight ends that Winston preferred to throw to, going to them nine times between Trautman and Juwan Johnson. It’s hard to trust that Trautman will make an impact in fantasy just yet as the new-look Saints offense takes shape, but he’s definitely worth keeping an eye on heading into Week 2 and should be expected to at least get more targets than Johnson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Adam Trautman in Week 2, but don’t give up on him just yet. He’s worth keeping on the bench until we see how Winston decides to run this offense in the air going forward.