Christian McCaffrey start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Christian McCaffrey is known as one of the best running backs in all of the NFL. His week one performance against the New York Jets was fine, but perhaps a bit underwhelming for fantasy owners.

The Panthers bell cow put up 98 yards on the ground and 89 through the air, but with no touchdowns to speak of. Still, this is promising for CMC to already be new quarterback Sam Darnold’s go-to playmaker when he needs to get the ball out of his hands.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

This week, the New Orleans Saints come to town. They made life tough for the Green Bay Packers in week one, allowing just three points on the board the whole game. Still, McCaffrey is a guy that is electric and is nearly impossible to account for out of the backfield.

He’ll be by far the best running back they’ve seen so far this season and with Robbie Anderson and a few other receiving weapons alongside him, McCaffrey should be able to make an impact not only on the ground but in the passing game too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

No matter who the opponent is, McCaffrey is always liable to pop off and have a big day. Start him in Week 2.