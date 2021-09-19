DJ Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

DJ Moore is one of — if not the — most explosive players on the Carolina Panthers roster. He had a solid showing in Week 1 for fantasy managers, but had no touchdowns to show for it in the win over the New York Jets.

Still, with a really good defense in the New Orleans Saints coming to town, should you keep him In your lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore was by far the most targeted man not named Christian McCaffrey in week one for Carolina. He got eight throws to him from Sam Darnold and came down with six of them for 80 yards.

Now the Saints have an extremely solid defense all around, but the Panthers have weapons too. With Moore, CMC and Robby Anderson, it’ll be a pick your poison kind of day for New Orleans. We’re banking that with Moore’s explosive speed and playmaking ability, he’ll do enough to warrant starting in your lineup

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him if you got him.