Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Robby Anderson is no doubt an explosive playmaker for the Carolina Panthers, just look at his stat line from the week one win over the New York Jets.

Still, should that give you the confidence to start him in week 2 when the New Orleans Saints come to town?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

The Broward County product caught just one ball from QB Sam Darnold in the season-opening win over the New York Jets. Still, that one ball was a 57-yard bomb for a touchdown. He also wasn’t a high priority in the offense, getting just three total targets from Darnold on the day.

Now, that’s not to say Anderson won’t become a bigger priority down the line. He played for head coach Matt Rhule at Temple and already has chemistry with Darnold from their time together with the Jets. So in time, he could be the Panthers WR1. Still, with a big challenging defense coming to town this weekend, it’s not quite worth the risk of starting him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him for now, but keep an eye on him. Anderson could be in for a career year.