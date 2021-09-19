Terrace Marshall Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Terrace Marshall Jr. had a relatively quiet start to his NFL career on Sunday.

He finished the win over the New York Jets with three catches for 26 yards. Not a bad outing for the second-round pick out of LSU by any means, but nothing Earth-shattering either. Will he be able to pick up the pace in his second career game this week when the New Orleans Saints come to town?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall was known as a TD machine for the Tigers when he played at LSU. But right now, there are just too many big playmakers in front of him on the field. From CMC to DJ Moore and even Robby Anderson, he’s not going to be the first look on many plays throughout the first few weeks of his career.

Still, he’s a nice piece to have on your roster if he develops into something special later on in his rookie season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Still, for now we think it’s best to sit Marshall. At least until he gets his feet underneath him and he has a more favorable matchup against a more forgiving defensive unit than New Orleans can boast.