Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals gave running back Joe Mixon a massive workload in their Week 1 overtime home victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy owners with Mixon have to be incredibly encouraged with the number of touches he received heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

In the first game of the 2021 season, Mixon carried the ball 29 times for 127 yards with a touchdown and caught four passes for 23 yards. Obviously, 33 touches in a game is not sustainable, and a few of them came in the overtime session. Still, Mixon should be a real workhorse this season as backup Samaje Perine saw just five rushing attempts and caught one pass, and no other Cincinnati backs touched the ball. Mixon will go up against a Bears defense that allowed 70 yards and a touchdown to Los Angeles Rams back Darrell Henderson Jr. on 16 carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mixon is a borderline No. 1 running back for fantasy purposes given his significant workload. There are certainly better options in terms of efficiency at this point, but it’s highly unlikely you will enter Week 2 with Mixon out of the starting lineup.