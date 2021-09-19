Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a fantastic start to his NFL career in a Week 1 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime. He hadn’t played in a game since the national championship game with the LSU Tigers after opting out of last college football season, but he looked great as he look ahead to Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Chase and his former college teammate Joe Burrow connected five times on seven targets with 101 yards and a touchdown. He also had one carry for -2 yards. The Bengals passing game performed well as Burrow came back from an injury that ended his season early in 2020. Chase will go up against a Bears defense that really struggled against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, so we’ll see if Cincinnati’s passing game will reach that level of success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Rookies can be hit or miss especially at the wide receiver position, but Chase is a borderline No. 2 wide receiver right out of the gate after his performance in the first game. He has the potential to be a star in this league and should be fun to watch.