Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd did not have a very productive fantasy performance in a Week 1 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings 27-24. Hopefully, he can find some value in the second game of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

The Cincinnati passing game played very well as a whole as Joe Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards, and Boyd saw just four targets go his way. He caught three passes for 32 yards in the first game of the season, and fellow Bengals wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both saw more work in the passing game. It also didn’t help that Joe Mixon carried the ball 29 times as Cincinnati kept the ball on the ground a decent amount. Boyd will hope for a better fantasy output against the Chicago Bears, which were lit up by Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should have better options at wide receiver than Boyd, who is a No. 5 wideout at best. He is clearly the third option among the receivers on his own team, so it’s probably best to look elsewhere until Boyd sees consistent targets in this passing game.