Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals passing game played well in their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday 27-24 in overtime. With Joe Burrow returning from last season’s injury, wide receiver Tee Higgins finished with a productive fantasy performance for those who started him. Hopefully, he can keep that up in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati ran the ball more often than they passed, but Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards. He threw the ball five times to Tee Higgins, and he caught four passes for 58 yards with a touchdown. He was overshadowed a bit by rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who went for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL game, but fantasy football players had to be excited with Higgins’ start to the year. His numbers could’ve been higher, but he missed some of last week’s game due to dehydration. Higgins will go up against the Chicago Bears, which could not contain the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higgins is a high-end wide receiver No. 3, and his production should be equal to Chase. Assuming the Bengals throw the ball more than they did on Sunday, Cincinnati should have a pair of consistently startable wide receivers.