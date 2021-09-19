Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

As of yet, the San Francisco 49ers have not moved on from starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The veteran signal-caller, who missed most of last season and watched as his team traded up to draft his successor, had an efficient 2021 debut last Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Now, facing the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, Garoppolo has a chance to demonstrate that he can maintain his play from Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite playing with a lead virtually the entire game, 49ers head coach and offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan aired it out more than he typically has, finishing with a near-even balance of runs and passes (including unplanned quarterback scrambles). While a one-game sample size can prove misleading, Garoppolo would certainly benefit in fantasy from a more pass-heavy approach.

The Eagles defense performed well in its 2021 debut, holding the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone through four quarters. That probably says more about the Falcons offense than Philly’s D, but the 49ers run a similar scheme. That said, Shanahan isn’t Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith, and San Francisco could have a heavier dose of the run in store for the Eagles. That, obviously, would hurt Garoppolo’s fantasy prospects.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jimmy Garoppolo.