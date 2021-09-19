Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears opened their season with a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams as both touchdowns were scored on the ground by Justin Fields and David Montgomery. 22-year-old Cole Kmet went 5-for-7 and 42 yards and looked to impress even though he didn’t find the end zone in the first outing of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

It’s clear that Cole Kmet is the lead TE as he saw 51 snaps compared to Jimmy Graham’s 14 in the opening game. Graham was only targeted twice, of which he only caught one for 11 yards. Kmet saw seven targets and ended up in the top 10 in Receiving Routes Run for TEs league-wide in Week 1. Graham is the clear backup in this system and the Bears should be relying more heavily on Kmet going forward. If deciding between the two, Kmet is the obvious choice and can be considered a high-end TE2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cole Kmet, sit Jimmy Graham.