Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The 2021 season got off to a slow start for the Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson. A tough draw against the Los Angeles Rams resulted in a lopsided loss and not much production from Robinson and the Bears offense. But that should change this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

The Rams defense didn’t give Robinson much room to work last week. But, in a good sign for his role in that offense, he saw a bunch of targets, 11. Robinson caught six of them, but only finished with 35 yards to show for it. He’s not exactly helped by the Bears still rolling with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback.

Robinson’s situation should improve this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. They gave up 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns to wide receivers last week, and Robinson’s target share means he’s definitely going to be the main man in that passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Allen Robinson.