David Montgomery start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Running back David Montgomery could be the lone bright spot of the current version of the Chicago Bears after their 34-14 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He ran the ball well highlighted by one long run, and we’ll see if he can replicate that performance in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery’s performance featured a 41-yard rush, and he finished the night with 108 yards on 16 carries and a three-yard touchdown. He also caught one reception for 10 yards. Montgomery dominated the running back usage for the Bears, which gave Damien Williams six rushing attempts. Montgomery will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who limited Dalvin Cook to 61 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Montgomery is a solid No. 2 running back for fantasy purposes and should be in just about all fantasy lineups moving forward. He should continue to see a significant workload and is worth starting even for an offense that has a ceiling.