Nick Chubb start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns continued their 2020 playstyle of emphasizing the run game. The prime beneficiary of this decision was running back Nick Chubb. Chubb currently sits as the RB3 in fantasy football in half-point PPR scoring and now he faces the Houston Texans. It’s hard to gauge the Texans' run defense as their Week 1 matchup saw the Jacksonville Jaguars running backs have only 14 total carries.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Nick Chubb

Chubb has shown that he consistently is one of the best running backs in fantasy. He does two things well: he is efficient and he can find the endzone. In Week 1, Chubb had 15 carries for 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns. If he hadn’t fumbled the ball once, he would have been the RB2 by a tenth of a point. For players with at least 15 carries in Week 1, Chubb is tied with the second-highest yards per carry in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t overthink this one, start Chubb.