Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will again be without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry will assume lead receiver duties and he wasted no time in Week 1 showing that he could be impactful from different areas of the field. While he brought in all five of his targets, it was his five-yard touchdown rush that helped him be the WR17 in fantasy football so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

It has been a while since Landry has been a standout fantasy football receiver, but he always seems to maintain relevance. Whether it is from his outrageous reception numbers or from a random rushing or even passing touchdown, Landry always seems to be someone you want on your roster. The Texans gave up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in Week 1 so this is an intriguing matchup for Landry.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider Landry a WR3, meaning that he should be started in your flex spot.