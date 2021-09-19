David Njoku start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The fantasy football aspect of the Cleveland Browns offense that has been the shakiest recently has been the tight end position. Last offseason, the team brought in free-agent tight end Austin Hooper, but he was never able to get going and maintain production. That seems to be the theme though for the Browns tight end because David Njoku has spent his entire five-year career with the Browns and he hasn’t scored more than 43 fantasy points in a season since 2018. Could this finally be the year it happens? As we go into Week 2, Njoku is the TE11.

Njoku saw five targets and was able to catch three of them resulting in 76 yards for the tight end. Even though this stat line doesn’t seem super impressive, he still ranked 11th in fantasy points this week for a tight end in half-point PPR scoring formats. This week, Njoku and the Browns face off against the Houston Texans that just gave up 68 yards receiving and a touchdown on nine receptions to tight ends from the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Njoku can have another solid performance in this one, he may be startable in the future.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t start Njoku this week.