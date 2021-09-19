Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns have one of the, if not the, best running back duos in the NFL in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Playing like a 1A and a 1B rather than a starter and a backup, they both excel in both the ground game and the receiving game. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Hunt was able to find the endzone on the ground and he brought in all three of his targets to make an impact through the air. The game script in Week 2 against the Houston Texans may favor Chubb more, but don’t overlook Hunt in this matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt averaged 5.5 yards per carry in Week 1 as he rushed the ball six times for 33 yards and a touchdown. While he was outrushed by Chubb 15 carries to six, Hunt still has a role carved out for him on this team. The Browns' gameplan was abruptly changed by the surging Chiefs’ offense so Hunt was left in the dust a little bit. Hunt’s involvement in the passing game should also increase with Odell Beckham Jr. out ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kareem Hunt as a low-end RB2, or as your flex.