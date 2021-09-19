David Johnson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans veteran running back David Johnson did not play a lot in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but still found his way into the end zone. He’ll try to add another TD in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Heading into the regular season, no one knew who would be the Texans’ starting running back going into Week 1. Would it be Johnson, Mark Ingram II or Phillip Lindsay?

The answer to that question was Ingram, who had a game-high 85 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Lindsay was the team’s third-leading rusher with 25 yards on 8 carries and a TD, while Johnson had 10 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Despite the receiving score, it seems as if Ingram will be the feature running back, which makes it hard to confidently play Johnson in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a pretty easy decision, sit Johnson against the Browns, until we see something different from the Texans’ offense.