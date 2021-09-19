 clock menu more-arrow no yes

David Johnson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of David Johnson ahead of the Houston Texans Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Houston Texans celebrates with David Johnson #31 after his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans veteran running back David Johnson did not play a lot in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but still found his way into the end zone. He’ll try to add another TD in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Heading into the regular season, no one knew who would be the Texans’ starting running back going into Week 1. Would it be Johnson, Mark Ingram II or Phillip Lindsay?

The answer to that question was Ingram, who had a game-high 85 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Lindsay was the team’s third-leading rusher with 25 yards on 8 carries and a TD, while Johnson had 10 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Despite the receiving score, it seems as if Ingram will be the feature running back, which makes it hard to confidently play Johnson in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a pretty easy decision, sit Johnson against the Browns, until we see something different from the Texans’ offense.

