Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Phillip Lindsay ahead of the Houston Texans Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Houston Texans is tripped up by Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during a NFL preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans backfield read like the Island of Misfit Toys with the names that they brought in during the 2021 offseason. One of these names was former Denver Bronco, Phillip Lindsay. There were times in the offseason that it was speculated that this could turn into Lindsay’s backfield and he could be the guy that rose to the top. In Week 1, however, this wasn’t the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay finished as the RB34 in half-point PPR scoring in Week 1. He was greatly helped out by a rushing touchdown as he ran the ball only eight times for a total of 25 yards. The game script in this one favored the running backs as the Texans were blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Lindsay wasn’t to be seen. Whether the Texans choose to run with the ‘hot hand’ in their backfield or if they will let one guy take over remains to be seen. Tread lightly as the Texans play the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t start Lindsay until he has a clear role in this backfield.

