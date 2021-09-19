Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Mark Ingram II was signed by the Houston Texans of the 2021 offseason and it looked like he would either a) be a locker room guy or b) be a prime cut candidate coming out of the preseason. Week 1 wraps up and he is the team’s leading rusher and is the RB17 in fantasy football. Ingram simply was just given the ball and ground out the clock, helping to secure his team’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

Ingram had 26 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 1. The problem with this finish is just that we don’t know yet if it can be counted on week-to-week. Most recently, Ingram was used to being a healthy scratch for the Baltimore Ravens so to think that all of a sudden this veteran can maintain this pace for a 17-game season could be farfetched. Looking more short-term though, Ingram faces a Cleveland Browns defense that only gave up 47 yards of rushing to running backs in Week 1. Against a better defense, and without us knowing if Ingram has the lead-back role, he can’t be trusted.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mark Ingram this week.